Intraday support for the EURUSD is being tested

The 100 bar MA on the 5 minute chart and retracement zone tested

The EURUSD trended higher, but stalled near a swing area between 1.1864 and 1.18695 ( see earlier post ).









Since, then the pair has moved below a upward sloping trendline on the 5 minutes chart above, and has now run down toward the rising 100 bar moving average around the 1.1801 level currently. In that area was also retracement levels of the trend move higher between 1.1793 1.18087. The price is stalling near that area.





Hold the area, and the buyers are still in control. Move below and more downside probing can be expected.