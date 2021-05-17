It could have been worse. Major stock indices close lower but well off the lows

Technical Analysis

Russell 2000 closes higher

Today was a day that could've been worse for the US stocks. The major indices are closed lower, but were well off the lows at the close. The Russell index of small-cap stocks closed marginally higher.

  • The S&P index closes less than 2% from the all-time high.
  • Dow, S&P and Nasdaq snap a today winning streak
  • NASDAQ is 6% from its all-time high
  • S&P and NASDAQ negative for the month of May
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -10.56 points or -0.25% at 4163.29. The high reach 4171.92. The low extended to 4142.69
  • Nasdaq index felt -50.93 points or -0.3% at 13379.05. The high reached 13399.17. The low extended to 13265.40
  • Dow 30 fell -54.34 points or -0.16% at 34327.79. The high reached 34383.84. THe low extended  to 34176.65
Some of the winners for the day included:

  • Game stop, +12.87%
  • Roblox, +8.23%
  • AMC, +7.24%
  • Novavax, +6.39%
  • Western Digital, +6.36%
  • American Airlines, +4.22%
  • Chewy, +3.75%
  • Ford, +2.66%
  • Corsair, +2.5%
  • United Airlines, +2.32%
Some of the losers today included:
  • Airbnb, -6.21%
  • Doordash, -5.22%
  • Marriott, -2.36%
  • Square, -2.36%
  • Beyond Meat, -2.35%
  • Tesla, -2.18%
  • intuitive surgical, -2.08%
  • Disney, -2.07%
  • Goodrx, -1.84%
