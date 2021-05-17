It could have been worse. Major stock indices close lower but well off the lows

Russell 2000 closes higher

Today was a day that could've been worse for the US stocks. The major indices are closed lower, but were well off the lows at the close. The Russell index of small-cap stocks closed marginally higher.



The S&P index closes less than 2% from the all-time high.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq snap a today winning streak



NASDAQ is 6% from its all-time high



S&P and NASDAQ negative for the month of May

The final numbers are showing: S&P index -10.56 points or -0.25% at 4163.29. The high reach 4171.92. The low extended to 4142.69



Nasdaq index felt -50.93 points or -0.3% at 13379.05. The high reached 13399.17. The low extended to 13265.40

Dow 30 fell -54.34 points or -0.16% at 34327.79. The high reached 34383.84. THe low extended to 34176.65

Some of the winners for the day included:







Game stop, +12.87%



Roblox, +8.23%

AMC, +7.24%



Novavax, +6.39%

Western Digital, +6.36%



American Airlines, +4.22%



Chewy, +3.75%

Ford, +2.66%

Corsair, +2.5%

United Airlines, +2.32%



Some of the losers today included: