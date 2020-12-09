Major European indices close mixed for the 2nd consecutive day

in other markets as European/London traders look to exit:



spot gold is trading sharply lower by $24.36 or -1.31% to $1846.15.



Spot silver is trading down $0.42 or -1.74% to $24.13



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.17 or -0.36% to $45.43. The inventory data shocked with a surprise build of 15.189 million barrels. Gasoline stocks also were over 2 times greater than expectations at +4.221M



Bitcoin on Coinbase it is trading down by $454.02 $18,317.02. The low for the day reached $17,639. The high was at $18,838.51

In the US stock market, the major indices are trading lower. Doordash IPO is getting all the attention. The food delivery service company was priced at $102. The indicative opening price is now at $175 to $180. That gives the company a market capitalization of well over $60 billion.





S&P index -6.5 points or -0.18% at 3695.50



NASDAQ index -42 points or -0.34% at 12540.64



Dow industrial average -58 points or -0.20% at 30114.38



in the forex, the AUD remains the strongest of the majors, while the EUR is now the weakest. The USD has moved higher ( from lower levels at the start of the NY session ). The greenback is now higher vs. the EUR, JPY and CHF. It is lower vs. the AUD, GBP and CAD, and near unchanged vs. the NZD.







