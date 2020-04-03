It's the last hour of the day (and week)... Buckle your seat belt
Technical Analysis
Major indices off the low levels but still down on the day
if the last hour of the day- and the week - which means buckle up your seat belt. Volatility in the last hour has been high. With the weekend approaching, it's hard to think that we won't get a continuation of them volatility today.
At 3 PM, a snapshot of the major indices showed:
- S&P index -41.85 points or -1.66% at 2485.05
- NASDAQ index -131.15 points or -1.75% at 7356.15
- Dow -353.26 points or -1.65% at 21060.18
Crude oil futures may also have some after settlement volatility. It is currently trading at $28.53 which is up $3.20 or 12.64%. There is supposed to be a meeting of OPEC members on Monday. That is leading to some short covering into the weekend