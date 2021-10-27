It's the Nasdaq's turn to lead the charge. Dow down. S&P unchanged.

Nasdaq up nearly 100 points

It is the NASDAQ turn to lead the charge to the upside. It is currently up nearly 100 points or 0.64% at 15333.05.





Meanwhile,

The Dow industrial average is down about -110 points or -0.31% a 35649.56

The S&P index is near unchanged at up 0.33 points or 0.00% at 4574.93



Both the Dow and S&P closed at record levels yesterday. For the S&P was the 57th record close in 2021. For the Dow it was its 38th record close.









Looking at the daily chart of the NASDAQ index above, it is currently about 0.45% away from its all-time high reached on September 7 at 15403.44. The high close comes in at 15374.33. With the price currently around 15333, it is within 41 points from that record level.