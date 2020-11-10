JOLTS job openings for September 6436 vs. 6500 estimate

JOLTS job openings come in less than expectations

Prior month was revised to 6352 vs 6493 previously



job opening rate 4.3% vs. 4.3% prior



September pace of hirings 4.1% vs. 4.2% previously



3.018M people quit a job in September. Quit rate 2.1%



separations came in at 3.3% vs. 3.3% in August



layoffs and discharges at 0.9% in September vs. 1.1% in August. 1,333,000 people were fired or laid off in September vs. 1,962,000 in September last year



an additional 314,000 people left their employer due to retirements, transfers to other locations, death, and separations due to disability



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The JOLTS job openings for the month of September came in at 6436 vs 6500 estimate.