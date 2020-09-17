Dow moved to positive briefly and reversed. S&P and Nasdaq move back toward lows

Just when you think the stock market was on it's way to erasing earlier declines, the prices reverse and tumbled lower. The NASDAQ continues to lead the way to the downside. The Dow is the better performer but is still down -1.02% currently.







The Dow industrial average is now down -284 points or -1.02%



S&P index is down -52.21 points or -1.54%



NASDAQ index is down -246.68 points or -2.23%.

The low for the NASDAQ index last week reached 10728.03. The low price today has so far reached 10793.043.

A snapshot of the market currently shows





The S&P index has moved back below its 50 day moving average at 3339.11. It's low price from last week reached 3310.47. The low price today has reached 3330.18.









