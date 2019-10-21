Key line of resistance for NZD

A snippet via BNZ on the Australian and New Zealand dollars overnight:

there has been some small outperformance of commodity currencies

The NZD … A key line of resistance is at 0.6450, which was the mid-September peak.

AUD found some resistance at 0.6880







Also this on the central banks:

Reduced global risks are seeing pricing for RBA and RBNZ rate cuts move towards the likelihood of less policy stimulus

An RBA rate cut next month now looks highly unlikely, while a 25bps December cut is priced at an even chance.

The NZ OIS market has moved from pricing more than a 25bps cut in November (a small chance of a cut as large as 50bps) to a slightly less than 25bps cut (a small chance that the RBNZ holds policy unchanged).





