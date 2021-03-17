Key market levels after the Fed Chair press conference.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

Key levels at the end of the Fed chair press conference

Below are the levels as chair Powell began his press conference and after:

Forex rates vs the USD: The dollar moved lower. 
  • EURUSD 1.1961.  Up to 1.1973 .
  • USDJPY 108.96.  Down to 108.83 
  • GBPUSD 1.3918.  Up to 1.3949 
  • USDCHF 0.9240. Down to 0.9219 
  • USDCAD 1.2442. Down to 1.2412 
  • AUDUSD 0.7765. Up to 0.7803 
  • NZDUSD 0.7211. Up to 0.7259 
US major indices: STocks moved higher
  • S&P index -6.44 points or -0.16% at 3956.27. The S&P is up 11.55 points or 0.29% at 3974.26.
  • Nasdaq, -63.903 points or -0.47% at 13407.66. The NASDAQ index is up 72.785 points or 0.54% at 13544.35
  • Dow +117.44 points or +0.36% at 32943.39. The Dow is up 174.05 points or 0.53% at 33000.00
US interest rates: Rates moved lower
  • 2 year, 0.137%.  Yield falls to 0.131%.
  • 5 year 0.806%, -2.2 basis points.  Yield falls to 0.7804%, -4.8 basis points
  • 10 year 1.658%, +4.0 basis points. Yield falls to 1.626%, +0.89 basis points
  • 30 year 2.443%, +6.5 basis points.  Yield falls into 2.419%, +4.1 basis points
Commodities: Prices up. 
  • Spot gold +$11.07 or 0.64% $1742.47.  Price is up $16.75 or 0.97% at $1748.15
  • Spot silver +$0.29 or 1.13% at $26.22. Price is now up $0.52 or 2.03% at $26.46
  • WTI crude oil futures $-0.30 or -0.46% at $64.50. Price is now down $-0.14 or -0.22% at $64.66
The price of bitcoin is up $286 or 0.51% of $56,671.16. That is well off the low $54,138 and near the high of $57,179. The new price of bitcoin is trading up $1398.19 or 2.48% at $57,782.57
