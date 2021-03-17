Key market levels after the Fed Chair press conference.

EURUSD 1.1961. Up to 1.1973 .

USDJPY 108.96. Down to 108.83

GBPUSD 1.3918. Up to 1.3949

USDCHF 0.9240. Down to 0.9219

USDCAD 1.2442. Down to 1.2412

AUDUSD 0.7765. Up to 0.7803

NZDUSD 0.7211. Up to 0.7259

The S&P is up 11.55 points or 0.29% at 3974.26.



The NASDAQ index is up 72.785 points or 0.54% at 13544.35

The Dow is up 174.05 points or 0.53% at 33000.00

2 year, 0.137%. Yield falls to 0.131%.

5 year 0.806%, -2.2 basis points. Yield falls to 0.7804%, -4.8 basis points

10 year 1.658%, +4.0 basis points. Yield falls to 1.626%, +0.89 basis points

30 year 2.443%, +6.5 basis points. Yield falls into 2.419%, +4.1 basis points

Spot gold +$11.07 or 0.64% $1742.47. Price is up $16.75 or 0.97% at $1748.15



Spot silver +$0.29 or 1.13% at $26.22. Price is now up $0.52 or 2.03% at $26.46

WTI crude oil futures $-0.30 or -0.46% at $64.50. Price is now down $-0.14 or -0.22% at $64.66



The price of bitcoin is up $286 or 0.51% of $56,671.16. That is well off the low $54,138 and near the high of $57,179. The new price of bitcoin is trading up $1398.19 or 2.48% at $57,782.57