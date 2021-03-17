Key market levels after the Fed Chair press conference.
Technical Analysis
Key levels at the end of the Fed chair press conferenceBelow are the levels as chair Powell began his press conference and after:
Forex rates vs the USD: The dollar moved lower.
- EURUSD 1.1961. Up to 1.1973 .
- USDJPY 108.96. Down to 108.83
- GBPUSD 1.3918. Up to 1.3949
- USDCHF 0.9240. Down to 0.9219
- USDCAD 1.2442. Down to 1.2412
- AUDUSD 0.7765. Up to 0.7803
- NZDUSD 0.7211. Up to 0.7259
- S&P index -6.44 points or -0.16% at 3956.27. The S&P is up 11.55 points or 0.29% at 3974.26.
- Nasdaq, -63.903 points or -0.47% at 13407.66. The NASDAQ index is up 72.785 points or 0.54% at 13544.35
- Dow +117.44 points or +0.36% at 32943.39. The Dow is up 174.05 points or 0.53% at 33000.00
- 2 year, 0.137%. Yield falls to 0.131%.
- 5 year 0.806%, -2.2 basis points. Yield falls to 0.7804%, -4.8 basis points
- 10 year 1.658%, +4.0 basis points. Yield falls to 1.626%, +0.89 basis points
- 30 year 2.443%, +6.5 basis points. Yield falls into 2.419%, +4.1 basis points
- Spot gold +$11.07 or 0.64% $1742.47. Price is up $16.75 or 0.97% at $1748.15
- Spot silver +$0.29 or 1.13% at $26.22. Price is now up $0.52 or 2.03% at $26.46
- WTI crude oil futures $-0.30 or -0.46% at $64.50. Price is now down $-0.14 or -0.22% at $64.66