Key FX options expires for Tuesday, October 13

Option expires for Tuesday, October 13
The key option expires for Tuesday, October 13 include:
- EURUSD: EU2.7B at 1.1800. The current price is 1.1802. EU748B at 1.1900
- USDJPY: $705M at 106.10. The current price is down at 105.34 currently. Notable forward looking expires on October 15 come in at 104.85 for $1.0B and 1.1B at 105.25
- GBPUSD: GBP238M at 1.2990 and GBP315M at 1.3000. The current price is at 1.3050
- AUDUSD: AUD690M at 0.7200. The current price is at 0.7180.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus