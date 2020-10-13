Key FX options expires for Tuesday, October 13

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | option-expires

Option expires for Tuesday, October 13

The key option expires for Tuesday, October 13 include:
  • EURUSD: EU2.7B at 1.1800. The current price is 1.1802.   EU748B at 1.1900
  • USDJPY: $705M at 106.10. The current price is down at 105.34 currently.  Notable forward looking expires on October 15 come in at 104.85 for $1.0B and 1.1B at 105.25
  • GBPUSD: GBP238M at 1.2990 and GBP315M at 1.3000. The current price is at 1.3050
  • AUDUSD: AUD690M at 0.7200. The current price is at 0.7180.  

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose