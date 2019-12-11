Kiwi buyers start to look a little exhausted
Technical Analysis
The kiwi is the weakest performing major currency to start European trading
The kiwi may have gotten good news earlier in the day as the government pledges a fiscal boost towards infrastructure investment. However, that quickly dissipated as the kiwi met offers against the aussie and that is hinting at buyers feeling a bit exhausted.
For NZD/USD, price looks to have been capped by the 61.8 retracement level @ 0.6567 with price action even now slipping back below the 200-day MA (blue line).
Here's a look at the AUD/NZD bounce just under the 1.04 handle earlier today:
If we look closer at NZD/USD in the near-term:
We can see that buyers have twice tried to regain near-term control but failed upon a test of the 100-hour MA (red line). The latest being after the kiwi ran into offers against the aussie, which dragged it lower (AUD/NZD higher).
As things stand, price action is now trapped between both key hourly moving averages. But if price starts to slip under the 200-hour MA (blue line), that will be the real worry for buyers as we may see a further retracement towards 0.6500 or lower next.
In the bigger picture, I'm still quite keen in looking for further downside in AUD/NZD to bolster the kiwi but perhaps for now this is a good spot to scale out some longs in case we see a further retracement amid some technical exhaustion.