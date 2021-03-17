Market levels as Fed chair Powell starts his press conference

Author: Greg Michalowski | levels

Stocks mixed, yields still higher

Below are some of the market prices for key instruments as Fed Powell starts his press conference:

Forex rates vs the USD:
  • EURUSD 1.1961
  • USDJPY 108.96
  • GBPUSD 1.3918
  • USDCHF 0.9240
  • USDCAD 1.2442
  • AUDUSD 0.7765
  • NZDUSD 0.7211
US major indices:
  • S&P index -6.44 points or -0.16% at 3956.27
  • Nasdaq, -63.903 points or -0.47% at 13407.66
  • Dow +117.44 points or +0.36% at 32943.39
US interest rates:
  • 2 year, 0.137%
  • 5 year 0.806%, -2.2 basis points
  • 10 year 1.658%, +4.0 basis points
  • 30 year 2.443%, +6.5 basis points
commodities:
  • Spot gold +$11.07 or 0.64% $1742.47.
  • Spot silver +$0.29 or 1.13% at $26.22
  • WTI crude oil futures $-0.30 or -0.46% at $64.50
The price of bitcoin is up $286 or 0.51% of $56,671.16. That is well off the low $54,138 and near the high of $57,179
