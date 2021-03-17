Market levels as Fed chair Powell starts his press conference
Technical Analysis
Stocks mixed, yields still higherBelow are some of the market prices for key instruments as Fed Powell starts his press conference:
Forex rates vs the USD:
- EURUSD 1.1961
- USDJPY 108.96
- GBPUSD 1.3918
- USDCHF 0.9240
- USDCAD 1.2442
- AUDUSD 0.7765
- NZDUSD 0.7211
US major indices:
- S&P index -6.44 points or -0.16% at 3956.27
- Nasdaq, -63.903 points or -0.47% at 13407.66
- Dow +117.44 points or +0.36% at 32943.39
US interest rates:
- 2 year, 0.137%
- 5 year 0.806%, -2.2 basis points
- 10 year 1.658%, +4.0 basis points
- 30 year 2.443%, +6.5 basis points
commodities:
- Spot gold +$11.07 or 0.64% $1742.47.
- Spot silver +$0.29 or 1.13% at $26.22
- WTI crude oil futures $-0.30 or -0.46% at $64.50
The price of bitcoin is up $286 or 0.51% of $56,671.16. That is well off the low $54,138 and near the high of $57,179