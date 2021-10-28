Light changes among major currencies so far on the day

The yen leads while the euro is the laggard

But the changes are nothing too significant as price action continues to keep more contained for the most part in European morning trade.









USD/JPY is keeping around 113.50-60 levels as sellers retain a more bearish near-term bias, working with the flattening of the yield curve this week. However, support at around 113.41 is still holding and limiting any further downside move for now.









Meanwhile, EUR/USD is nudging a little lower to 1.1585-90 as sellers also keep a more bearish near-term bias but we're seeing price action still keep a bit more sticky around 1.1600 amid large option expiries as we await the ECB later today.





Elsewhere, other dollar pairs are roughly sitting within 10 pips of each other and that pretty much exemplifies the lack of poise so far on the session.





European equities are more mixed with US futures creeping higher a little, up by around 0.2% currently. That might help with sentiment as a whole but bear in mind that there's also month-end trading conditions to deal with in the latter stages of this week.





That might keep things a bit more messy and tough to get a grip on things especially if there are any sudden moves before we get to the weekend.