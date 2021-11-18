London/European traders exiting for the day. Major indices close lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX -0.18%. UK's FTSE 100 -0.48%

The London/European traders are exiting for the day at the major European stock indices moving to the downside.

Below is a summary of the closes, changes, highs and lows from a price and percentage perspective.

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

The major US indices has seen in  up and down price action. The NASDAQ index reached a low of -0.46%. It is currently trading near it's high of +0.44%. The S&P index had a similar move with a decline of -0.33% and is trading near it's high at 0.32%.

In the US debt market, the yields have moved back to the downside after the 30 year bond yield tested the 2.0%. It is currently trading at 1.965%, down -3.2 basis point on the day. The 10 yield is also lower at 1.58% just above it's low for the day.

