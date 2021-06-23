Look for 200-dma to cap EUR/USD rebound - Credit Suisse

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | eurusd

EUR/USD down 5 pips to 1.1936 today

Credit Suisse discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and sees a scope for further upside in the near-term.

"EURUSD has extended its recovery and above resistance at 1.19232/27 sees a minor base established to suggest this can extend further. We thus look for a move back to a cluster of resistances at 1.1997/1.2007 - the 200 -day average, price resistance and the 38.2% retracement of the May/June fall. We will then look for a fresh cap here for a resumption of the sell -off from late May," CS notes. 

"Support is seen at 1.1911 initially, with a move below 1.1880 needed for a move back to 1.1847, then support at 1.1836/24 - the uptrend from the March low last year and the 78.6% retracement of the March/May rally," CS adds.

