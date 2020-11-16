Major European indices close higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

Good start to the trading week

The major European indices are closing higher as they were boosted by hopes for a faster and to the Covid crisis:

  • German DAX, +0.5%
  • France's CAC, +1.7%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.7%
  • Spain's Ibex, +2.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.1%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mixed, with a tilt to the downside. The UK 10 year yield is the only one up at 0.7 basis points. The German yield is unchanged at -0.547%.

Good start to the trading week_
In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

  • Spot gold is trading up $5.90 or 0.32% at $1895.08. That is $30 off the low for the day at $1865.30. The high price stalled just ahead of the $1900 level at $1899.15.
  • Spot silver is up $0.11 or 0.45% at $24.78
  • WTI crude oil futures are also higher by $1.35 or 3.36% $41.48
In the forex market, the US dollar is little changed vs. the EUR, GBP, JPY and CHF but lower vs. CAD, AUD and NZD.  

Forex
In the US stock market:
  • S&P index is up 37.39 points or 1.04% at 3622.61
  • NASDAQ index is up 74.5 points or 0.64% at 11903.70
  • Dow is up 433 points or 1.47% at 29913.32
In the US debt market, yields are all trading near unchanged:
  • 2 year 0.179%, unchanged
  • 10 year 0.897%, +0.1 basis points
  • 30 year 1.650%, +0.3 basis points
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose