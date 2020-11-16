Major European indices close higher

German DAX, +0.5%



France's CAC, +1.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +1.7%



Spain's Ibex, +2.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.1%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending mixed, with a tilt to the downside. The UK 10 year yield is the only one up at 0.7 basis points. The German yield is unchanged at -0.547%.











In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:







Spot gold is trading up $5.90 or 0.32% at $1895.08. That is $30 off the low for the day at $1865.30. The high price stalled just ahead of the $1900 level at $1899.15.

Spot silver is up $0.11 or 0.45% at $24.78



WTI crude oil futures are also higher by $1.35 or 3.36% $41.48

In the forex market, the US dollar is little changed vs. the EUR, GBP, JPY and CHF but lower vs. CAD, AUD and NZD.











In the US stock market:

S&P index is up 37.39 points or 1.04% at 3622.61



NASDAQ index is up 74.5 points or 0.64% at 11903.70



Dow is up 433 points or 1.47% at 29913.32 In the US debt market, yields are all trading near unchanged: