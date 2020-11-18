Maj. European indices end the session with gains across the board
Technical Analysis
German DAX and France's CAC rise by about 0.5%The major European indices are in the session with gains across the board. Yesterday the results were mixed with the UK and Spain indices moving lower.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.5%
- France's CAC, +0.5%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.5%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.8%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is trading up $0.40 or 0.02% at $1880.77
- spot silver is trading up $0.05 or 0.23% at $24.54
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.58 or 1.4% at $42.01
In the US debt market yields have inched higher with the 10 year yield up 1.3 basis points:
In the US stock market, the Dow is leading the way with a modest 0.37% gain. The NASDAQ lags and trades near unhanged.
- S&P index up 5.4 points or 0.15% at 3614.90
- NASDAQ index -2.8 points or -0.02% at 11896.78
- Dow industrial average +111 points or 0.3% at 29898
in the forex, the NZD remains the strongest and the USD remains the weakest of the majors (that was the order at the start of the New York session). The USD has weakened against the GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD and NZD in the North American session. It is trading near dollar low levels currently.