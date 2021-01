Major European indices end the session with declines

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:



The US dollar has started to lose some ground over the last hour or two. However, it remains the strongest of the majors. The NZD remains the weakest followed by the AUD. The trend move in the USDCAD has lost some of it's trend characteristic on the day with the decline over the last few hours ( see post here ). For the EURUSD, it moved down to test the low from December 21 and found dip buyers willing to lean against the level ( see post here ).