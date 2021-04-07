Major averages close near unchanged levels

The S&P index did close at a new record high





The NASDAQ index is down for the second consecutive day but with only modest declines over each day (the NASDAQ fell -0.05% yesterday and declined -0.07% today)



The volatility index (VIX) trades at the lowest level since February 2020. The low reached 16.87% today



S&P is up for the fourth of five sessions but only marginally today. The S&P fell -0.10% yesterday.



The S&P index did close at a new all-time record high at 4079.95. That took out the high close from Monday at 4077.91.

Dow closes higher for the third day in the last four

A look at the final numbers shows;

S&P index rose 5.79 points or 0.14% at 4079.73. The high reached 4083.13. The low extended to 4006 8.31



NASDAQ index fell -9.536 points or -0.07% at 13688.84. The high reached 13733.03. The low extended to 13653.58



Dow rose 15.96 points or 0.05% at 33446.20 . The high reached 33521.76. The low extended to 33347.96 Large cap growth stocks all rose with percentage gains above the averages today: Square, +3.6%



Facebook, +2.23%



Amazon, +1.72%



alphabetic, +1.35%



Apple, +1.34%



Intel, +1.05%



PayPal, +0.95%



Microsoft, +0.82%

Netflix, +0.45%

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks did not fare well today. That index fell -37.12 points or -1.64% at 2222.05.

The major indices are closing their unchanged levels give or take. The border S&P index got up to a higher 4083.16. That was just short of the all-time high reached yesterday at 4086.23 (but it did close at a new record high).