Major currencies little changed even as stocks stay pressured on the session

Not much notable moves in the currencies space so far today





Meanwhile, US futures are also down to session lows - falling by ~0.5% now:







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus In the major currencies space, the yen is leading gains as we see Treasury yields slip further to start the day - reversing some of its advance from yesterday. 10-year yields are down by 3 bps to 0.689% and that is pinning USD/JPY lower at 106.75.





Elsewhere, there is little change among other major currencies with the dollar keeping more mixed tones across the board to start the session.





EUR/USD is flat around 1.1810 after hitting a session low of 1.1791 earlier but buyers are managing to defend the 200-hour moving average and the 1.1800 handle:









That remains a key near-term level to watch for the pair as we look towards the closing stages of the week later today.





Meanwhile, cable continues to flirt around its key hourly moving averages with buyers and sellers still finding little conviction to act so far this week:









Price action is largely focusing around 1.3000 to 1.3100 for the most part, with topside capped by resistance around 1.3100 and the swing region around 1.3127-32 while downside is limited by support around 1.3000-13 since trading last week.





Other than that, the kiwi is keeping a little lower still as it continues to feed off softer tones from a more dovish RBNZ from earlier this week. NZD/USD is down to 0.6536 but off earlier lows of 0.6526 as trading keeps within a 28 pips range so far.





Stocks are continuing to stay pressured as we see European indices slip further into negative territory, with the DAX down 1.2% and UK stocks are down by 2% currently.