Major currencies little changed for the most part so far on the day

A flattish Monday

With risk sentiment tepid and not really in the mood for anything thus far, it is leaving traders little to work with as we get things going on the new week.





Dollar pairs are largely little changed, with the franc slightly lower and the kiwi a touch higher so far in European morning trade.





EUR/USD is keeping within a 25 pips range between 1.1550-75 and isn't showing much appetite to take a run at key technical levels on either side just yet, as outlined here





Meanwhile, higher Treasury yields is helping to underpin yen pairs slightly but USD/JPY is less enthused as it keeps around 113.50 for now. 2-year yields are up nearly 4 bps to 0.436% while 10-year yields are up over 3 bps to 1.485% currently.





The aussie, loonie and pound are pretty much flat against the dollar with the kiwi holding firmer amid a continued push lower in AUD/NZD; sellers eyeing 1.0300:







