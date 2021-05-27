Major currencies muted to start the session

Little change observed across the board so far today

The dollar is keeping steadier after a modest advance yesterday with major currencies not doing a whole lot as we head into European morning trade.





Dollar pairs are mostly within 0.1% changed at the moment as traders continue to search for clues on how to proceed next. Month-end flows may be part and parcel of the dollar move yesterday so we'll see how things shape up again later going into the fix.





For now, it is all quiet and even the kiwi is not really able to find a similar impetus yesterday with the 0.7300-05 level still capping gains against the greenback:



