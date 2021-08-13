Major currencies muted to start the session
Technical Analysis
FX keeping in narrow ranges for the most part again
The summer doldrums continue in Europe in what looks to be more of a repeat of yesterday's trading action, with major currencies trading narrowly and little changed.
The dollar is keeping steadier, though down 0.1% against the yen as Treasury yields retreat a tad bit to 1.337%. The high yesterday hit 1.379%, so we are still stuck in a bit of a bind following the US CPI report on Wednesday.
EUR/USD is also still caught in between 1.1700 and 1.1750, staying in search of a break on either side in order to formalise any further conviction towards the end of the week.