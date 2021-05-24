Major currencies steady so far to start the session

Not a whole lot of movement across the board

The dollar is keeping steadier in general, holding around less than 0.1% changes against the major currencies bloc with exception to the yen.





The yen is a little higher on the day with USD/JPY backing away from another test of 109.00 earlier, sitting close to session lows around 108.70 currently.









On the daily chart, the pair is hovering just below key trendline support for now and that will be one to watch from a technical perspective this week.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD sits just below 1.2200 with large expiries noted at the level and GBP/USD is also still keeping a bit of a distance from 1.4200 for the time being.





Just be aware that this week will also involve month-end flows so there is that to consider over the next few days as well.