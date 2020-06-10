Major European close lower for the 3rd consecutive day
Technical Analysis
German DAX, -0.5%. France's CAC, -0.6%
The major European indices are closing lower. The indices have been lower for 3 consecutive days now.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.5%
- France's CAC, -0.6%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.1%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.8%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.6%
In the 10 year note sector the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with flows into the "safer" countries including Germany, France and the UK. Investors are shunning the risk year Spain, Italy, and Portugal