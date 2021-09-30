Major European indices are closing the day in the red. Down for the month.

German Dax down -0.4%.

The major European indices are closing the day (and the month) in the red.

A snapshot of the provisional closes shows:
  • German DAX, -0.4%
  • France's CAC, -0.3%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.4%
  • Spain's ibex -0.6%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged
For the month, the major indices are also closing lower:
  • German DAX, -3.3%
  • France's CAC -2.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -0.35%
  • Spain's ibex, -0.23%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.0% 
A look at other markets as the London/European traders look to exit for the day and say goodbye to the month of September shows:
  • Spot gold up $35.75 or 2.07% at $1760.70. The move to the upside has been supported by a lower dollar today
  • Spot silver is also up strongly by $0.58 or 2.76% at $22.10
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.36 or 0.45% $75.20 
  • Bitcoin is up $79 and $43,254
in the US stock market, the Dow and S&P remain pressured while the NASDAQ is holding onto gains. Price action is volatile:
  • Dow industrial average 200 or -0.61% at 34180
  • S&P index -10.13 points or -0.23% 4349.47
  • NASDAQ index up 45.57 points or 0.31% 14558.28

