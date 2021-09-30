Major European indices are closing the day in the red. Down for the month.

A snapshot of the provisional closes shows:

German DAX, -0.4%



France's CAC, -0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.4%



Spain's ibex -0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged



For the month, the major indices are also closing lower:



German DAX, -3.3%



France's CAC -2.1%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.35%



Spain's ibex, -0.23%



Italy's FTSE MIB -1.0%

A look at other markets as the London/European traders look to exit for the day and say goodbye to the month of September shows:



Spot gold up $35.75 or 2.07% at $1760.70. The move to the upside has been supported by a lower dollar today



Spot silver is also up strongly by $0.58 or 2.76% at $22.10



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.36 or 0.45% $75.20

Bitcoin is up $79 and $43,254

in the US stock market, the Dow and S&P remain pressured while the NASDAQ is holding onto gains. Price action is volatile:

