German DAX and France's CAC close at another record high

The major European indices are ending the session with mixed results. Both the German Dax and the France's CAC indices are closing at record highs. The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, +0.6%



France's CAC, +0.4%



UK's FTSE 100 -0.2%



Spain's Ibex -0.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB -0.1%







For the France's CAC, it too has been up for five consecutive days. It reached a new all-time high today of 7164.27. Since the September 20 corrective low, the index is up over 12%.



The German index has now been up for five consecutive days. It reached a new all-time intraday high of 16266.26 today. Since October 6, the index is up 9.64%