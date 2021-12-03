Major European indices close in the red. Give up gains of over 1%

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German Dax -0.9%. France's CAC -0.5%

The major European indices are closing in the red. The all gave up gains of nearly 1% or more at their intraday highs.  The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.7%. At the intraday high, the index was up 1.14%
  • France's CAC, -0.5%. The high price for the day was up 1.13%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -0.15%. The high price for the day reached 0.96%
  • Spain's Ibex -0.7%. The high price for the day reached 0.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%. The high price for the day reached 1.07%
For the week:
  • German DAX, -0.6%
  • France's CAC -0.5%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +1%
  • Spain's Ibex, -1.9%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose