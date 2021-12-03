Major European indices close in the red. Give up gains of over 1%

German Dax -0.9%. France's CAC -0.5%

German DAX, -0.7%. At the intraday high, the index was up 1.14%



France's CAC, -0.5%. The high price for the day was up 1.13%



UK's FTSE 100 -0.15%. The high price for the day reached 0.96%

Spain's Ibex -0.7%. The high price for the day reached 0.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%. The high price for the day reached 1.07%

For the week:

German DAX, -0.6%



France's CAC -0.5%



UK's FTSE 100 +1%



Spain's Ibex, -1.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%

The major European indices are closing in the red. The all gave up gains of nearly 1% or more at their intraday highs. The provisional closes are showing: