Major European indices close in the red. Give up gains of over 1%
German Dax -0.9%. France's CAC -0.5%The major European indices are closing in the red. The all gave up gains of nearly 1% or more at their intraday highs. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.7%. At the intraday high, the index was up 1.14%
- France's CAC, -0.5%. The high price for the day was up 1.13%
- UK's FTSE 100 -0.15%. The high price for the day reached 0.96%
- Spain's Ibex -0.7%. The high price for the day reached 0.9%
- Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3%. The high price for the day reached 1.07%
For the week:
- German DAX, -0.6%
- France's CAC -0.5%
- UK's FTSE 100 +1%
- Spain's Ibex, -1.9%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%