Major European indices close the day higher

The major European indices are closing higher on the day. The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.2%



Spain's Ibex, +1.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.7%



Looking at the German Dax from a technical perspective, the price opened higher today and above its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart below). The momentum cannot be sustained and the prices started to move back to the downside where traders stalled the fall near the 100 hour moving average at 15559.75.





Going forward, breaking above the 200 hour moving average or below the 100 hour moving average will tilt the bias in that direction. Currently, with the price between the 100 and 200 hour moving averages, the bias is more neutral.

