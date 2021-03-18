Major European indices close the day with gains as flows move EU equities

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German Dax closes at a record high

The European shares are ending the session with gains across the board. The low funds is moving out of US lifeline overvalued tech stocks and into more beaten-down stocks of years gone by including the EU stocks. 

The German Dax is the outperformer. It closed at a new record high.  France's CAC is enclosed to its all-time high of 6111.41. The high price today reach 6082.92

The final numbers are showing:
  • German Dax, +1.23%
  • Francis CAC, +0.23%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.29%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.5%
  • Italy's 50 MIB, +0.4%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose