Major European indices close the day with gains as flows move EU equities
Technical Analysis
German Dax closes at a record highThe European shares are ending the session with gains across the board. The low funds is moving out of US lifeline overvalued tech stocks and into more beaten-down stocks of years gone by including the EU stocks.
The German Dax is the outperformer. It closed at a new record high. France's CAC is enclosed to its all-time high of 6111.41. The high price today reach 6082.92
The final numbers are showing:
- German Dax, +1.23%
- Francis CAC, +0.23%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.29%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.5%
- Italy's 50 MIB, +0.4%