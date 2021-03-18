Major European indices close the day with gains as flows move EU equities

German Dax closes at a record high







The final numbers are showing: German Dax, +1.23%



Francis CAC, +0.23%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.29%



Spain's Ibex, +0.5%



Italy's 50 MIB, +0.4%

The German Dax is the outperformer. It closed at a new record high. France's CAC is enclosed to its all-time high of 6111.41. The high price today reach 6082.92

The European shares are ending the session with gains across the board. The low funds is moving out of US lifeline overvalued tech stocks and into more beaten-down stocks of years gone by including the EU stocks.