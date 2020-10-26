Major European indices close down sharply led by German Dax

German DAX, -3.56%

France's CAC, -1.9%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.18%



Spain's Ibex, -1.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.6%



In the US market, the Dow industrial average is now down over 800 points or -2.88%. The S&P index is also down sharply. It is currently trading down 80.89 points or -2.34% at 3384.43. The NASDAQ index is down -2% at 11317.55.







Spot gold is trading higher by $2.15 or 0.11% $1904.24. It is divorcing itself from the dollar which is rising.



Spot silver is down however. It is currently trading down $0.21 or -0.86% at $24.38



WTI crude oil futures are down sharply. The December contract is trading down $1.33 or -3.34% at $38.51.

In the forex, the US dollar is stronger with most of the gains coming vs the CAD (+0.65), EUR (+0.35%) and AUD (+0.34%).













