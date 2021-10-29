Major European indices end the day mostly higher

France's CAC +0.3%. German Dax down -0.1%

the major European indices end the day mostly higher. The exception is the German Dax which fell marginally. The Italian FTSE MIB is also a little lower.

The provisional closes are showing
  • German DAX, -0.1%
  • Francis CAC +0.3%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.1%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.35%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.05%
for the trading week,:
  • German DAX, +0.94%
  • France's CAC +1.44%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%
  • Spain's Ibex +1.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%
For the month the major European indices also had solid gains:
  • German DAX, +2.81%
  • France's CAC, +4.76%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +2.26%
  • Spain's Ibex, +3.0%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +4.7%
