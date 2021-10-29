France's CAC +0.3%. German Dax down -0.1%





The provisional closes are showing

German DAX, -0.1%



Francis CAC +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +0.35%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.05%

for the trading week,:

German DAX, +0.94%



France's CAC +1.44%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%



Spain's Ibex +1.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%

For the month the major European indices also had solid gains: German DAX, +2.81%



France's CAC, +4.76%

UK's FTSE 100, +2.26%

Spain's Ibex, +3.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB +4.7%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

the major European indices end the day mostly higher. The exception is the German Dax which fell marginally. The Italian FTSE MIB is also a little lower.