Major European indices end the day mostly higher
France's CAC +0.3%. German Dax down -0.1%the major European indices end the day mostly higher. The exception is the German Dax which fell marginally. The Italian FTSE MIB is also a little lower.
The provisional closes are showing
- German DAX, -0.1%
- Francis CAC +0.3%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.1%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.35%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.05%
for the trading week,:
- German DAX, +0.94%
- France's CAC +1.44%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%
- Spain's Ibex +1.7%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +1.2%
For the month the major European indices also had solid gains:
- German DAX, +2.81%
- France's CAC, +4.76%
- UK's FTSE 100, +2.26%
- Spain's Ibex, +3.0%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +4.7%