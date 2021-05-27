Major European indices end the session with mixed results

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -0.2%



Francis CAC, +0.6%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.2%



Spain's Ibex, +0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.1%.



In the benchmark 10 year debt market, yields are all higher with the UK 10 year up the most that 5.5 basis points.. The German yield remains the only one and negative territory at -0.173%. The cycle high yield in 2021 has reached -0.077%.







In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

Spot gold is trading down $3.17 or -0.17% at $1893.50.



Spot silver is up nine cents or 0.34% at $27.77



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.40 or 0.6% at $66.60.



Bitcoin is trading up 900 and dollars or 2.34% at $39,680. The high price reached $40,440 before rotating back to the downside

In the Forex market, the JPY pairs are rocketing higher. The GBPJPY is up over 1.1%. The USDJPY is up 0.47% and the USDJPY is up 0.44%. The USDJPY is testing the high for May. The GBP is back as the strongest of the majors. The JPY remains the weakest (and taking a solid lead vs the USD).









In the US stock market, the major indices are all trading a positive territory:



S&P index up 10.61 points or 0.25% 4206.75



NASDAQ index is up 19.6 points or 0.15% at 13756.89

Dow is up 121.57 points or 0.35% at 34444. In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher. The exception is the two year yield which is down -0.4 basis points. The 10 and 30 year yields are up 3.6 basis point each.













