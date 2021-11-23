Major European indices end the session with mixed results

UK's FTSE and Spain's Ibex move higher





German DAX, -1.0%



France's CAC -0.7%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +0.12%



Italy's FTSE MIB -1.3%

Looking at the benchmark 10 year yields, yields are higher across the board but well off their high levels.







The major European indices are ending the session today with mixed results. PMI flash estimates were stronger than expected. Yields moved higher. UK FTSE and Spain's Ibex moved higher. Other indices are lower on the day.