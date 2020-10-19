Major European indices end with mixed results to start the trading week

A snapshot of the provisional closes are showing:

German DAX , -0.4%



France's CAC, +0.1%



UK FTSE 100, -0.4%



Spain's Ibex, +0.15%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.1%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending with mixed results. UK and German yields are down marginally while the other major countries are showing gains. Investors are shunning Italian 10 year debt with a rise of 6.5 basis points on the day.







In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit, the US dollar still remains weaker but has risen a bit from the start of the New York session. The JPY it is now the weakest. The CHF and GBP are tied for the strongest of the majors.

In other markets:



spot gold is trading up $7.10 from +0.39% $1906.57



spot silver is trading up $0.39 or 1.65% $24.56



WTI crude oil futures for November delivery is trading up $0.17 or 0.42% of $41.05. The December contract is up $0.14 or 0.34% at $41.26

in the US stock market, the major indices are lower after giving up earlier gains:



S&P index -12.8 points or -0.37% at 3471



NASDAQ index -21 points or -0.18% 11650



Dow industrial average -85 points or -0.3% at 28522

US yields are higher with a steeper yield curve:

