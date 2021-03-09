Major European indices end the day with gains
Technical Analysis
German DAX closes at a record level.The German DAX is closing at another record high for the second day in a row. The other major European indices are also closing higher for the day.
A snapshot of the provisional closes shows:
- German DAX, +0.6%
- France's CAC, +0.5%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%
- Spain's IBEX, +0.75%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.75%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold +$32.10 or 1.91% at $1715.53.
- Spot silver plus $0.84 or 3.37% $25.97
- WTI crude oil futures down $0.85 or -1.3% at $64.20
- Bitcoin up $2460 or 4.75% at $54,338
In the US stock market, the major indices are higher but the NASDAQ leading the way:
- S&P index +68.5 points or 1.79% at 3889.65
- NASDAQ index up 424 points or 3.37% at 13033.50
- Dow industrial average up 262 point sort 0.83% at 32065
In the US that market, yields are lower. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three year notes at 1 PM ET:
- 2 year 0.166%, +0.4 basis points
- 5 year 0.832%, -2.0 basis points
- 10 year 1.552%, -3 point basis points
- 30 year 2.275%, -4.0 basis points
In the Forex, the CAD hasn't taken over as the weakest of the major currencies (from the USD). The CHF is the strongest.