Major European indices end the day with gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX closes at a record level.

The German DAX is closing at another record high for the second day in a row. The other major European indices are also closing higher for the day. 

German DAX closes at a record level._
 A snapshot of the provisional closes shows:
  • German DAX, +0.6%
  • France's CAC, +0.5%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%
  • Spain's IBEX, +0.75%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.75%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
  • Spot gold +$32.10 or 1.91% at $1715.53.
  • Spot silver plus $0.84 or 3.37% $25.97
  • WTI crude oil futures down $0.85 or -1.3% at $64.20
  • Bitcoin up $2460 or 4.75% at $54,338
In the US stock market, the major indices are higher but the NASDAQ leading the way:
  • S&P index +68.5 points or 1.79% at 3889.65
  • NASDAQ index up 424 points or 3.37% at 13033.50
  • Dow industrial average up 262 point sort 0.83% at 32065
In the US that market, yields are lower. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three year notes at 1 PM ET:
  • 2 year 0.166%, +0.4 basis points
  • 5 year 0.832%, -2.0 basis points
  • 10 year 1.552%, -3 point basis points
  • 30 year 2.275%, -4.0 basis points
In the Forex, the CAD hasn't taken over as the weakest of the major currencies (from the USD).  The CHF is the strongest. 

The USD is weaker
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose