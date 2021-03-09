Major European indices end the day with gains

German DAX, +0.6%



France's CAC, +0.5%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%



Spain's IBEX, +0.75%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.75%



In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:

Spot gold +$32.10 or 1.91% at $1715.53.

Spot silver plus $0.84 or 3.37% $25.97



WTI crude oil futures down $0.85 or -1.3% at $64.20



Bitcoin up $2460 or 4.75% at $54,338

In the US stock market, the major indices are higher but the NASDAQ leading the way:



S&P index +68.5 points or 1.79% at 3889.65



NASDAQ index up 424 points or 3.37% at 13033.50



Dow industrial average up 262 point sort 0.83% at 32065

In the US that market, yields are lower. The U.S. Treasury will auction off three year notes at 1 PM ET:



2 year 0.166%, +0.4 basis points



5 year 0.832%, -2.0 basis points



10 year 1.552%, -3 point basis points



30 year 2.275%, -4.0 basis points

In the Forex, the CAD hasn't taken over as the weakest of the major currencies (from the USD). The CHF is the strongest.









