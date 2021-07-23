Major European shares end the session higher.

Indices rebound from Monday's plunge
The major European indices are ending the session higher. With the exception of the FTSE 100, the indices have risen for 4 consecutive days and all erased Monday's sharp declines.
The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.99%
- France's CAC, +1.41%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.93%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.23%
EUrope's STOXX 600 index increased 1.14% to an all-time high of 461.75.
In other markets as European traders look to exit for the week:
- Gold continues to trade above and below the $1800 level. It is currently trading at $1800.85 that's down $-4.55 -0.25%.
- Silver is trading down $0.14 -0.55% $25.24
- WTI crude oil futures are trading marginally lower at $71.83. It's high price reached $72.11 while the low extended to $71.42
- Bitcoin is trading up about $170 or 0.53% $32,400. The high price reached $32,915. The low extended to $32,056
Looking at the forex market, the NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher with gains vs all the major currencies with the exception of the NZD
In the US stock market, the S&P index traded to a new all time high price today at 4408.10. The NASDAQ index also reached a new all-time high of 14803.10. Both indices are off their high level but still solidly up on the day:
- S&P index up 35.12 points or 0.80% at 4402.60
- NASDAQ index up 111.60 points or 0.76% at 14796.20
- Dow up 221.16 points or 0.64% at 35044.51