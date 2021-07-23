Major European shares end the session higher.

EUrope's STOXX 600 index increased 1.14% to an all-time high of 461.75.

In other markets as European traders look to exit for the week:



Gold continues to trade above and below the $1800 level. It is currently trading at $1800.85 that's down $-4.55 -0.25%.



Silver is trading down $0.14 -0.55% $25.24



WTI crude oil futures are trading marginally lower at $71.83. It's high price reached $72.11 while the low extended to $71.42



Bitcoin is trading up about $170 or 0.53% $32,400. The high price reached $32,915. The low extended to $32,056



Looking at the forex market, the NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher with gains vs all the major currencies with the exception of the NZD



