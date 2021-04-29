Major indices all trading negative now.

S&P and Dow industrial average now negative. NASDAQ index down close to 100 points

The major indices are all trading negative now with the NASDAQ index down 95 points or -0.67% leading the way. The Dow industrial average is now trading down -0.17% or -56 points. The S&P is trading down -0.11% or -4.7 points.

The move lower in the stocks have also tilted the yields off their high levels. The 10 year is now up 3.92 basis points at 1.6486%. It peaked at 1.6860%. So the yield is down nearly 4 basis points from the high.

In the forex, the USDJPY is moving to a new NY session low after testing the 50% retracement at 109.215 and finding sellers (see earlier post targeting that level).  

The AUDUSD is that below its 200 hour moving average at 0.77583.  
