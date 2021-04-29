Major indices all trading negative now.

S&P and Dow industrial average now negative. NASDAQ index down close to 100 points





The move lower in the stocks have also tilted the yields off their high levels. The 10 year is now up 3.92 basis points at 1.6486%. It peaked at 1.6860%. So the yield is down nearly 4 basis points from the high.





In the forex, the USDJPY is moving to a new NY session low after testing the 50% retracement at 109.215 and finding sellers ( see earlier post targeting that level)











The AUDUSD is that below its 200 hour moving average at 0.77583.

The major indices are all trading negative now with the NASDAQ index down 95 points or -0.67% leading the way. The Dow industrial average is now trading down -0.17% or -56 points. The S&P is trading down -0.11% or -4.7 points.