Major indices end the session mixed. Dow down. S&P unchanged. Nasdaq up

The final numbers are showing:



S&P index rose 0.70 points or 0.02% at 4227.22



NASDAQ index close up 43.19 points or +0.31% at 13924.91



Dow felt -30.42 points or -0.09% at 34599.82.

For the Russell index it led the way to the upside with a gain of 24.58 points or 1.06% at 2343.76.