Major indices end the session mixed. Dow down. S&P unchanged. Nasdaq up

NASDAQ closes at the highest level since April 30

The major indices close mixed with the S&P unchanged. The NASDAQ index higher. The Dow industrial average lower.

  • S&P close just below record closing level of 4232.60
  • NASDAQ closes at highest level since April 30
  • Energy sector was the biggest gain or help by WTI crude oil which closed up one dollar and above $70 for the first time since October 2018
  • Real estate and energy sectors closed at record levels
  • NASDAQ post three day win streak
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 0.70 points or 0.02% at 4227.22
  • NASDAQ index close up 43.19 points or +0.31% at 13924.91
  • Dow felt -30.42 points or -0.09% at 34599.82.
For the Russell index it led the way to the upside with a gain of 24.58 points or 1.06% at 2343.76.
