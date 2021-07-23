Major indices all close at record levels

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Big earnings week next week

The major indices are closing at record levels.

  • Dow 238.34 points or 0.68% at 35,061.69.  The previous record close was at 34987
  • S&P rose 44.33 points or 1.02% at 4411.81. The previous record close was at 4384.64
  • Nasdaq rose 152.39 points or 1.04% at 14,836.99. The previous record close was at 14733
  • Russell index rose 10.17 points or 0.46% at 2209.65
Other highlights for today: 
  • The energy sector is the only sector lower today. Energy and utilities were lower this week
  • Facebook closes above $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever
  • Major indices rose for the fourth consecutive day
  • Dow closes above 35,000 for the first time ever
Next week is a huge week for earnings.
Companies expecting to announce include:
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Alphabet
  • Facebook
  • Microsoft
  • Starbucks
  • Tesla
  • AMD
  • McDonald's, 
  • PayPal
  • MasterCard
  • Etc.
For the week, month and year to date:
  • Dow rose 1.09% for the week. For the month the Dow is up 2.54%. Year-to-date 14.57%
  • NASDAQ rose 2.83% for the week. For the month the NASDAQ is up 3.24%. Year-to-date 15.11%
  • S&P rose 1.96% for the week. For the month the S&P is up 3.41%. Year-to-date 17.47%
