Major indices all close at record levels
Big earnings week next weekThe major indices are closing at record levels.
- Dow 238.34 points or 0.68% at 35,061.69. The previous record close was at 34987
- S&P rose 44.33 points or 1.02% at 4411.81. The previous record close was at 4384.64
- Nasdaq rose 152.39 points or 1.04% at 14,836.99. The previous record close was at 14733
- Russell index rose 10.17 points or 0.46% at 2209.65
Other highlights for today:
Companies expecting to announce include:
- The energy sector is the only sector lower today. Energy and utilities were lower this week
- Facebook closes above $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever
- Major indices rose for the fourth consecutive day
- Dow closes above 35,000 for the first time ever
Next week is a huge week for earnings.
- Amazon
- Apple
- Alphabet
- Facebook
- Microsoft
- Starbucks
- Tesla
- AMD
- McDonald's,
- PayPal
- MasterCard
- Etc.
For the week, month and year to date:
- Dow rose 1.09% for the week. For the month the Dow is up 2.54%. Year-to-date 14.57%
- NASDAQ rose 2.83% for the week. For the month the NASDAQ is up 3.24%. Year-to-date 15.11%
- S&P rose 1.96% for the week. For the month the S&P is up 3.41%. Year-to-date 17.47%