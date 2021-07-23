Major indices all close at record levels

Big earnings week next week





Dow 238.34 points or 0.68% at 35,061.69. The previous record close was at 34987

S&P rose 44.33 points or 1.02% at 4411.81. The previous record close was at 4384.64



Nasdaq rose 152.39 points or 1.04% at 14,836.99. The previous record close was at 14733

Russell index rose 10.17 points or 0.46% at 2209.65

Other highlights for today: The energy sector is the only sector lower today. Energy and utilities were lower this week

Facebook closes above $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever



Major indices rose for the fourth consecutive day



Dow closes above 35,000 for the first time ever

Next week is a huge week for earnings. Companies expecting to announce include:

Amazon



Apple



Alphabet



Facebook



Microsoft



Starbucks



Tesla



AMD



McDonald's,

PayPal



MasterCard



Etc. For the week, month and year to date:

Dow rose 1.09% for the week. For the month the Dow is up 2.54%. Year-to-date 14.57%



NASDAQ rose 2.83% for the week. For the month the NASDAQ is up 3.24%. Year-to-date 15.11%



S&P rose 1.96% for the week. For the month the S&P is up 3.41%. Year-to-date 17.47%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The major indices are closing at record levels.