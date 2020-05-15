Major indices are moving higher as Trump press conference continues

S&P index and NASDAQ trading to new session highs

As the press conference continues, the major indices are making new session highs:



S&P index is trading near unchanged levels at 2852.00



NASDAQ index is trading up 33 points or 0.37% at 8976.91.

Dow industrial average is trading down 22 points or -0.10% at 23603

At the start of the press conference the major indices were trading at the following levels: