Major indices are moving higher as Trump press conference continues
Technical Analysis
S&P index and NASDAQ trading to new session highs
As the press conference continues, the major indices are making new session highs:
- S&P index is trading near unchanged levels at 2852.00
- NASDAQ index is trading up 33 points or 0.37% at 8976.91.
- Dow industrial average is trading down 22 points or -0.10% at 23603
- S&P index -6.13 points or -0.21% at 2846.37
- NASDAQ index -6.101 points or -0.07% at 8937.62
- Dow industrial average -56.86 points or -0.24% at 23568.48