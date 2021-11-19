Major indices are open up mixed. NASDAQ trades to a new all-time intraday high
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ all time intraday high comes in at 16053.39The major US indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is trading lower. The S&P index is near unchanged. The NASDAQ index is higher.
Both the NASDAQ and S&P closed at record levels yesterday. The NASDAQ index is extending to new record all time highs as I type. The high price just reached 16059.71.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -203.77 points or -0.57% at 35669
- S&P index -1.31 points or -0.03% or 4703.06
- NASDAQ index up 61.17 points or 0.38% 16054.80
Big tech is leading the way, while financials and energy are losing:
- Amazon is up 1.18%
- Microsoft is up 0.54%
- Facebook is trading up 0.87%
- J.P. Morgan is trading down -1.93%
- Bank of America is trading down -2.42%
- Chevron is trading down -1.8%
- Exxon is trading down -3.43%