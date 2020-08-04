Major indices are opening near unchanged levels

Early declines in the futures are erased





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -2 points or -0.6% at 3292.85



NASDAQ index -5 points or -0.04% at 10899



Dow industrial average is up 11 points or 0.04% at 26674.5

In the US debt market, the yields remain mostly lower with the yield curve flatter with the 2 year flat while the 10 and 30 year yields are down around -2 to -3 basis points



2 year 0.111%, unchanged



5 year 0.207%, -1.1 basis points



10 year 0.531%, -2.2 basis points



30 year 1.201%, -3.0 basis points

in other markets,

spot gold is down $3.90 or -0.2% at $1973.21



spot silver is trading up 3.6 cents or 0.15% at $24.33



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.41 or -1% at $40.60

In the forex market, the CHF remains the strongest of the majors while the GBP is the runaway weakest of the majors. The USD is mostly higher.





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major indices after a few minutes of trading are above and below the unchange level on the day. The levels have erased earlier implied declines from the futures market.