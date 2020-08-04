Major indices are opening near unchanged levels

Early declines in the futures are erased

The major indices after a few minutes of trading are above and below the unchange level on the day. The levels have erased earlier implied declines from the futures market.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index -2 points or -0.6% at 3292.85
  • NASDAQ index -5 points or -0.04% at 10899
  • Dow industrial average is up 11 points or 0.04% at 26674.5
In the US debt market, the yields remain mostly lower with the yield curve flatter with the 2 year flat while the 10 and 30 year yields are down around -2 to -3 basis points

  • 2 year 0.111%, unchanged
  • 5 year 0.207%, -1.1 basis points
  • 10 year 0.531%, -2.2 basis points
  • 30 year 1.201%, -3.0 basis points
in other markets,
  • spot gold is down $3.90 or -0.2% at $1973.21
  • spot silver is trading up 3.6 cents or 0.15% at $24.33
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.41 or -1% at $40.60
In the forex market, the CHF remains the strongest of the majors while the GBP is the runaway weakest of the majors. The USD is mostly higher.

The USD is mixed
