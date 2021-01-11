Major indices are open lower. NASDAQ leads the way with declines over 1%

Negative start to the trading week





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index -28.33 points or -0.75% at 3796.92



NASDAQ index -143 points or -1.09% at 13058



Dow -155 points or -0.50% at 30944 In other markets as US stock trading gets underway: spot gold is trading down $9.80 -0.53% $1839.



Spot silver is trading down $0.60 of -2.36% at $24.83



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.56 of -1.07% at $51.68



Bitcoin on Coinbase is now trading down $4800 at -$33,190. The low price reached $30,251.55. In the US debt market, yields are higher on the day now (after being marginally lower at the open today).



In the forex market, the USD has solidified it's position in the forex market as the strongest of the majors. The NZD remains the weakest.



The NASDAQ index is opening up down over 1% as concerned about big tech and the potential for less stimulus as Dems and GOP argue about impeachment.