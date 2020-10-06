Major indices are trading mixed as buyers and sellers battle it out

A snapshot of the major indices 8 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

S&P index trading unchanged at 3408.62



NASDAQ index -17.9 points or -0.14% at 11314.60



Dow industrial average up 49 points or 0.17% at 28192.70



A snapshot of other markets as stocks trading gets underway shows:



spot gold up $5.30 or 0.28% at $1919



spot silver is down $0.06 or -0.25% at $24.31



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.43 or 3.65% at $40.65

in the US debt market, yields are down about 1 to 1.5 basis points. The US treasury will auction off 3 year notes at 1 PM ET.



2 year, 0.140%, -0.4 basis points



5 year 0.3228%, -1.2 basis points



10 year 0.768%, -1.3 basis points



30 year 1.577%, -1.1 basis point

In the forex, the GBPUSD it is saying a move back to the upside after headlines saying the EU was willing to extend the October 15 deadline to work on a Brexit deal with the UK. Earlier today there is a report that they would play chicken with the UK and keep the October 15 deadline in place.







The USDJPY it is trading down and up (but is down on the day still). The pair did find support near its 100 and 200 hour moving averages near the 105.50 level in trading today.





The AUDUSD corrected off of low levels toward its broken 100 hour moving average at 0.7170 and found sellers on the 1st test of that moving average.





The USDCHF traded to its lowest level since September 21 and has dipped below swing levels between 0.9136 - 0.91386 (low reached 0.9132) . It will take a move below that level (and stay below) to solicit more downside momentum. Close resistance up 0.9160-0.9164 area now.



