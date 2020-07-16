Major indices break winning streaks

S&P and NASDAQ break a today winning streak. Dow industrial average breaks its 4 day winning streak





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -10.99 points or -0.34% at 3215.57



NASDAQ index -76.66 points or -0.73% at 10473.83



Dow industrial average -135.39 points or -0.50% at 26734.73

Below are the percentage changes and percentage high low ranges for the North American and European indices. Apart from the Italian FTSE MIB and the Portuguese PSI 20, the major indices all closed lower today.



After the close Netflix showed a greater than expected rise in new subscribers (10.1 million vs. 8.2M estimate),. But forecast Q3 subscribers much less than expectations at 2.5 million vs. 5.1 million estimate

After the close Netflix showed a greater than expected rise in new subscribers (10.1 million vs. 8.2M estimate),. But forecast Q3 subscribers much less than expectations at 2.5 million vs. 5.1 million estimate For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major indices have broken their recent winning streaks. Admittedly the NASDAQ and the S&P index is at only reason for 2 straight days, but the Dow industrial average had a 4 day winning streak snapped in trading today.