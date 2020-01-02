US major indices climbing higher (and to records) on the 1st day of the trading year

NASDAQ shares leading the way





A snapshot of the major indices 7 minutes into the trading is showing the

S&P index up 18.49 points or 0.57% to 3249.27. The high price extended to 3249.63

NASDAQ index is trading up 84.634 points or 0.94% to 9057.23. That is the high for the day



Dow is trading up 147 points or 0.52% To 28685. 48. In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $12.87 or 0.85% to $1530.16. It is trading near highs for the day.



WTI crude oil futures are trading unchanged at $61.06

In the US debt market:

2 year 1.559%, -1.0 basis points



10 year 1.873%, -4.3 basis points



30 year 2.337%, -5.1 basis points

ForexLive

As the new year begins, the S&P index and the NASDAQ index are trading to a new record high.