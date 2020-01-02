US major indices climbing higher (and to records) on the 1st day of the trading year
NASDAQ shares leading the wayAs the new year begins, the S&P index and the NASDAQ index are trading to a new record high.
A snapshot of the major indices 7 minutes into the trading is showing the
- S&P index up 18.49 points or 0.57% to 3249.27. The high price extended to 3249.63
- NASDAQ index is trading up 84.634 points or 0.94% to 9057.23. That is the high for the day
- Dow is trading up 147 points or 0.52% To 28685. 48.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up $12.87 or 0.85% to $1530.16. It is trading near highs for the day.
- WTI crude oil futures are trading unchanged at $61.06
In the US debt market:
- 2 year 1.559%, -1.0 basis points
- 10 year 1.873%, -4.3 basis points
- 30 year 2.337%, -5.1 basis points