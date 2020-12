S&P index rose 32.3 points or 0.87% had 3735.36

Nasdaq rose 94.688 points or 0.74% at 12899.42

Dow rose 204.1 points or 0.68% at 30403.93.

The gains were spurred by the signing of the near $900 billion aid package finally by Pres. Trump over the weekend and potential for more direct stimulus in 2021.