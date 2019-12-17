Major indices close at record levels again

Small/modest gains on the day for the major indices





The NASDAQ and S&P have now closed at new all time highs for 4 consecutive trading days. The Dow has closed at record highs for 2 consecutive days.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index eked out a is 0.76 point gain or 0.02% at 3192.21



NASDAQ index rose 9.131 points or 0.10% at 8823.35



Dow industrial average rose 29.3 points or 0.10% at 28265.19 ForexLive

The major indices are all closing higher which means new record highs for each of them.