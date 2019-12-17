Major indices close at record levels again

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-index

Small/modest gains on the day for the major indices

The major indices are all closing higher which means new record highs for each of them. 

The NASDAQ and S&P have now closed at new all time highs for 4 consecutive trading days. The Dow has closed at record highs for 2 consecutive days.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index eked out a is 0.76 point gain or 0.02% at 3192.21 
  • NASDAQ index rose 9.131 points or 0.10% at 8823.35
  • Dow industrial average rose 29.3 points or 0.10% at 28265.19 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose