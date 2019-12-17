Major indices close at record levels again
Technical Analysis
Small/modest gains on the day for the major indicesThe major indices are all closing higher which means new record highs for each of them.
The NASDAQ and S&P have now closed at new all time highs for 4 consecutive trading days. The Dow has closed at record highs for 2 consecutive days.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index eked out a is 0.76 point gain or 0.02% at 3192.21
- NASDAQ index rose 9.131 points or 0.10% at 8823.35
- Dow industrial average rose 29.3 points or 0.10% at 28265.19