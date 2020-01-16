Major indices close at record levels and near intraday highs

NASDAQ index rises 1.06% as buying continues

The major US indices are closing at record levels and near session highs as well.





The final numbers are showing:

the S&P index up 27.61 points or 0.84% at 3316.89. The high reached 3317.11. The low extended to 3302.82



the NASDAQ index rose 98.438 points or 1.06% at 9357.13. The high was at 9357.92. The low extended to 9301.32



The Dow rose 267.35 points or 0.92% at 29297.53. The high reached 29243.00. The low extended to 29131.95

Happy days are here again and again and again.